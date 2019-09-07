Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -14.03% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.14%. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.