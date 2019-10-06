Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Contrasting side by side

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.68 100.30M -1.27 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.53 5.77M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 499,501,992.03% -37.6% -35.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 98,129,251.70% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 39.46%. Competitively Champions Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.25, with potential upside of 57.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Champions Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.