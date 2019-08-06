Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.8. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $6.83, with potential upside of 184.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.