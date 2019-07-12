Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.11 N/A 2.06 18.55

In table 1 we can see Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -3.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.