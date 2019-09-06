Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.