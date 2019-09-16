Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.65 N/A 2.56 25.74 Repligen Corporation 75 17.65 N/A 0.46 204.75

Demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Repligen Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Repligen Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 10.27% at a $73 average price target. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 37.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Repligen Corporation seems more appealing than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 90.6% respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Repligen Corporation beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.