Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.84 N/A 2.58 25.76 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$68.33 is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.80%. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 749.31% and its consensus price target is $3.5. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.