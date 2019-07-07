Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.04 N/A 2.58 25.76 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Volatility & Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.82% and an $68.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 75.55%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.