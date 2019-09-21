Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

We are comparing Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.00 N/A 2.56 25.74 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.76% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Celyad SA.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.