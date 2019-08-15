Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.95 N/A 2.56 25.74 BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.20 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $75.25, while its potential upside is 10.82%. On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 43.25% and its consensus target price is $205.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 82.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.