Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.45 N/A 2.58 25.76 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 23.65 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.32 beta indicates that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Assembly Biosciences Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$68.33 is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.23%. Competitively the consensus target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 191.06% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Assembly Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.