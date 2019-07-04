Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.45 N/A 2.58 25.76 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 41.90 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.23% and an $68.33 consensus price target. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 140.10% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.1% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.