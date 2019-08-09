Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 13.10 N/A 2.56 25.74 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 104.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

In next table is given Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.18% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $75.25.

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

On 9 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.