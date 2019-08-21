Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 12.62 N/A 2.56 25.74 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75.25, with potential upside of 4.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.