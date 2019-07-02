Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.08 N/A 2.58 25.76 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.45 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta and it is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.45% upside potential and an average price target of $68.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 105.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.1% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.