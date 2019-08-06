Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Reaches $64.00 After 7.00% Up Move; Gladstone Land (LAND) Has 1.31 Sentiment

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.23% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.51 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has risen 50.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IONS News: 24/04/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 17/04/2018 – Akcea and Ionis Plan to Commence Clinical Studies for AKCEA-TTR-L in 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FDA PUBLISHES STAFF REPORT ON AKCEA’S VOLANESORSEN; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS – COMMERCIAL PROFITS, LOSSES FROM INOTERSEN TO BE SPLIT 60% TO IONIS & 40% TO AKCEA UNTIL FIRST COMMERCIAL SALES OF AKCEA-TTR-L(RX); 04/05/2018 – IONIS PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C; 16/04/2018 – IONICS INC ION.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE $55.1 MLN VS $50.9 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Ionis Licenses Akcea Worldwide Rights to Inotersen and AKCEA-TTR-LThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $8.98B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $68.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IONS worth $628.67M more.

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 34 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 26 reduced and sold stakes in Gladstone Land Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.12 million shares, down from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gladstone Land Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform”.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. The firm markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. It has a 24.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis.

Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation for 477,188 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 123,850 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 343,040 shares. The California-based Diligent Investors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 9,365 shares.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 59,019 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) has declined 1.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Analysts await Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. LAND’s profit will be $2.22M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Land Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $213.68 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 92.98 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.