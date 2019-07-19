Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 13.14 N/A 2.58 25.76 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.00% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $68.33. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 145.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.