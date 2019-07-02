Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.39 N/A 2.58 25.76 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 126.78 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -42.7%

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68.33 is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 51% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.33% 33.69% 18.6% -46.14% 0% -26.47%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.1% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.