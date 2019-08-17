Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 12.15 N/A 2.56 25.74 Translate Bio Inc. 10 101.95 N/A -2.44 0.00

Demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 8.93% at a $75.25 average price target. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 158.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Translate Bio Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.