Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparing side by side

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.31 N/A 2.58 25.76 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.49 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $68.33, with potential upside of 3.51%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 86.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.