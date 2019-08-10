Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.82 N/A 2.56 25.74 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.04 and its 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75.25, with potential upside of 9.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.