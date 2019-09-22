Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparing side by side

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.03 N/A 2.56 25.74 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.4 and 9.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.76% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.