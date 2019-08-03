Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Comparing side by side

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.03 N/A 2.56 25.74 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.20 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, NanoString Technologies Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 16.68% upside potential and an average target price of $75.25. Competitively NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 6.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 90.3% respectively. 0.3% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.