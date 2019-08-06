Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Contrasting side by side

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.03 N/A 2.56 25.74 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75.25, with potential upside of 16.67%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 92.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kodiak Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.