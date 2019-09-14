Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.65 N/A 2.56 25.74 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.80 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.04 beta. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.27% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $73.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 80.3%. Insiders held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.