Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 11.95 N/A 2.56 25.74 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.61 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.04. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75.25, with potential upside of 17.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.