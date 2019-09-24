Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.73 N/A 2.56 25.74 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $82, with potential upside of 34.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.