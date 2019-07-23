Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Contrasting side by side

Both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 11.93 N/A 2.58 25.76 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.4. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.83% and an $68.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 127.27% and its consensus target price is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.