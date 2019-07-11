Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67 12.16 N/A 2.58 25.76 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.80% upside potential and an average price target of $68.33. On the other hand, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 80.05% and its consensus price target is $20.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.