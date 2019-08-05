Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Analysts See $-0.27 EPS; International Flavors & Fragrances Has 1.58 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 440.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -129.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 811,522 shares traded. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has risen 50.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IONS News: 16/04/2018 – IONICS INC ION.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE $55.1 MLN VS $50.9 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Ionis and Akcea Present New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Program at 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 245 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 155 trimmed and sold positions in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 70.62 million shares, up from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding International Flavors & Fragrances Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 109 Increased: 175 New Position: 70.

Among 3 analysts covering Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IONS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company has market cap of $9.05 billion. The firm markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug for transthyretin amyloidosis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $15.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 44.33 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $171.77 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 4.97% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for 250,000 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 173,775 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sirios Capital Management L P has 2.8% invested in the company for 358,457 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.68% in the stock. Stone Run Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 40,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.