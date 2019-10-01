Ionic Capital Management Upped Its Starbucks (Put) (SBUX) Stake by $605,900; Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Share Price Declined While Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (SBUX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 14,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 3.37 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 158,223 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.35 million, down from 160,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $298.91. About 21,559 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 23,747 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,654 shares. Gam Ag reported 21,535 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 456,748 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation owns 20,510 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Vista Prtnrs has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,697 shares. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 52,141 shares. Kistler invested in 0.29% or 9,205 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 90.53M shares. Blume Capital Management invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,668 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability accumulated 28,317 shares. Hartford has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 100 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 7,777 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,577 shares to 33,169 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 5,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 3.65 million shares or 3.95% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 7,624 shares. Century holds 0.01% or 27,778 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested in 7,300 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 7,235 shares. 138,559 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 3,754 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Fil Limited holds 180,612 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.02% or 2,830 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,602 shares. 21,385 are held by Morgan Stanley. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 682 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

