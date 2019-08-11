Ionic Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $379,857

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Nc has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston International Ltd Com has 4.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 103,761 shares. Murphy Cap Inc owns 35,160 shares. Macquarie reported 145,691 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Lp has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Payden And Rygel, California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. The Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated Al has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested in 16,193 shares. 180,124 were reported by Clearbridge Ltd Liability. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Co reported 0.35% stake. Of Virginia Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 3,257 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lbmc Investment Limited Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,316 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.1% or 44,603 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 15,314 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 11,009 shares. Kensico Capital reported 3.95 million shares stake. Moreover, Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Tobam has 0.14% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eminence LP has 5.50 million shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,750 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 7,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 23,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7,208 shares. Moreover, Sachem Head Ltd Partnership has 10.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

