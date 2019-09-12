Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $1.58 Million; Diana Shipping F (DSX) Holding Raised by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 2.17M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.31M market cap company. It closed at $3.45 lastly. It is down 24.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 5,800 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 61,274 shares. Natixis has 1.30M shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 19,806 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.17% or 10,671 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments invested in 0.02% or 76,441 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 6,773 shares. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Zacks Inv holds 60,598 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 246,447 shares. Clover LP has 2.09% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cibc Asset holds 21,454 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.