Ionic Capital Management Trimmed By $309,400 Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) Stake; Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (INB)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc (INB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 12 reduced and sold positions in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.83 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 82,200 shares with $1.08M value, down from 106,000 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) now has $8.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 3.64M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – JSE: ANG – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPANY LEADERSHIP CHANGE AND CEO SEARCH; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PURE GOLD MINING – EACH UNIT WILL CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE OF CO AND ONE-HALF OF 1 COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 15/05/2018 – Paulson keeps stake in gold investments during 1st qtr -filing; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD ANGJ.J SAYS IT IS BOARD’S INTENTION THAT A SUCCESSOR WILL HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BEFORE VENKATAKRISHNAN’S DEPARTURE; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti’s CEO quits to take top job at Vedanta Re; 18/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Dealing In Securities By An Independent Non-Executive Director Of Anglogold Ashanti Limited

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 128,000 shares to 144,000 valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Game Technolog stake by 80,600 shares and now owns 137,580 shares. Willscot Corp was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 115,978 shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (INB) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $201.10 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.