Ionic Capital Management Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Has Lifted by $2.92 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Tctc Holdings Raised by $347,510 Its Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 11.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,294 shares to 119,121 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,976 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,696 shares to 41,945 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.