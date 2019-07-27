Ionic Capital Management Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Has Boosted by $2.92 Million; Tompkins Financial Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 18,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 19,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 1,674 shares to 72,795 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Ind Fd Etf (BND).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 97,300 shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,685 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977 worth of stock or 7,746 shares. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, February 4. ALEXANDER BRUCE K had sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. On Monday, January 28 the insider LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951. 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.