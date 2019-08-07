Ionic Capital Management Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Upped by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose; Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Lifted Allstate (ALL) Holding

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 72,425 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 778,093 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 496,972 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com stated it has 503 shares. Rothschild Asset Us holds 315,334 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 30,762 were reported by Com State Bank. Moreover, Cutler Inv Counsel Lc has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). South Dakota Invest Council owns 31,100 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moneta Group Invest Advisors Limited, Missouri-based fund reported 24,039 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.31% or 4,650 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.22% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cwm Limited Com invested in 0.19% or 101,873 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares to 68,497 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (NYSE:TOT) by 41,000 shares to 56,300 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Uss Mgmt invested in 165,689 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group owns 7,750 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 17,803 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,620 shares. Tobam holds 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 96,399 shares. Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 283,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De reported 4.97M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Commerce Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.01% or 64,807 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).