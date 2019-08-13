Ionic Capital Management Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Cut by $3.53 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Lowered Position by $1.94 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 15,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.66M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.85M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 8.36M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares to 133,280 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 367,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Services holds 2,622 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma reported 4,899 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 31,233 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.88 million shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 55,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 62,801 shares. Horizon Limited holds 5,861 shares. Secor Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 31,661 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Lc accumulated 718,721 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 206,189 shares. Nomura owns 2.81 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp owns 416,969 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,542 shares. Gfs Advsr Lc stated it has 6,030 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 775,381 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reit Index (VNQ) by 15,458 shares to 22,606 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Investment Corp. by 176,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Ltd Delaware invested in 2.21% or 250,111 shares. Personal Advsrs reported 101,640 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,763 shares. Peoples Financial holds 36,620 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 30,720 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,229 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Money Mngmt Lc has invested 2.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc accumulated 64,473 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Novare Management Limited Liability accumulated 88,581 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Com accumulated 0.12% or 2,324 shares. West Chester Advsr holds 1.56% or 6,103 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn accumulated 0.25% or 5,171 shares. Culbertson A N has invested 2.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Scholtz & Ltd has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,382 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.