Ionic Capital Management Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has Cut Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $11.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.32 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 74,777 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Proshare Ltd invested in 0.01% or 43,692 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 1.81 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Orrstown Ser owns 100 shares. Fsi Gp Limited stated it has 19,319 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 848 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 34,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 135,565 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Daiwa Secs Group invested in 0% or 7,496 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.82% or 132,872 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 55,953 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.37% or 460,174 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,800 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 83,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.84 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

