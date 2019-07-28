Ionic Capital Management Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Has Increased by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Declined; Rivulet Capital Cut Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $6.80 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.14M shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU) by 23,800 shares to 82,200 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,000 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $777,478 activity. SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of stock or 500 shares. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4.

