Ionic Capital Management Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Snyder Capital Management LP Increases Position in Kar Auction Services (KAR)

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.51 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.33M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.87M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ls Inv Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 10,681 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 35,069 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 132,211 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Management Ltd holds 19,767 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 17,337 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 25,780 shares. 2,377 were reported by Rampart Investment Limited Co. Andra Ap reported 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Asset One Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thomas White International Ltd owns 14,900 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 26,037 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN) by 121,732 shares to 221,849 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 205,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KAR Auction Services: Solid Second Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For June – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,918 shares. Three Peaks Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.62% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Thornburg Mngmt owns 293,460 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 480,942 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Aurora Inv Counsel owns 44,245 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 11,436 shares. Geode Lc has 1.67 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 2.00M shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 15,911 shares to 374,732 shares, valued at $32.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 620,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,519 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..