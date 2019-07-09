Ionic Capital Management Maintains Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); As Colfax (CFX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Lowered Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 1.92M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 809,075 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 672,260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridges Management invested in 0.04% or 34,410 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 50,544 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0% or 15,807 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 10,891 shares stake. Jane Street Grp invested in 15,282 shares. 26,030 are held by Morgan Stanley. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Wexford LP has 2.11M shares for 5.17% of their portfolio. 236,891 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 114,946 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 14,565 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 9,024 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31,300 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $33.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $71.72M for 10.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.09% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (CEFL) by 51,195 shares to 125,512 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 94,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,700 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.10M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 49,418 shares. Alpine Glob Lc reported 35,000 shares stake. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 610,601 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 33,497 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.45% stake. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 25,519 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Lp has 0.14% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 358,175 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 47,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont reported 60 shares. Nomura owns 91,516 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 14,949 shares. 173,460 are owned by Macquarie. Reinhart Prtnrs holds 972,406 shares.