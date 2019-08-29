Ionic Capital Management Lowered Total S A (Call) (TOT) Stake; Insmed (INSM) Has 1.9 Sentiment

Insmed Inc (INSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 80 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 42 decreased and sold stock positions in Insmed Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 76.88 million shares, up from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Insmed Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 36 Increased: 42 New Position: 38.

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased Total S A (Call) (TOT) stake by 42.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 41,000 shares as Total S A (Call) (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Ionic Capital Management Llc holds 56,300 shares with $3.13 million value, down from 97,300 last quarter. Total S A (Call) now has $129.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 638,318 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 12.07% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated for 919,436 shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 370,000 shares or 5.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Point Partners Management Llc has 1.06% invested in the company for 26,936 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.98% in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 850,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 341,246 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Have Dropped 28%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insmed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tullow Oil’s Uganda stake sale to Total, Cnooc nixed after tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Total: Uganda: Termination of the Agreement With Tullow – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.30B for 9.77 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased International Game Technolog stake by 80,600 shares to 137,580 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 128,000 shares and now owns 144,000 shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was raised too.