Ionic Capital Management Lifted Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $2.92 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Stake by $360,000; Stock Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 68,552 shares traded or 82.16% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 2.35 million shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Creative Planning owns 66,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 156,965 are held by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. 2,400 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Adams Asset Ltd accumulated 529,663 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Northern Corporation has 61,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 60,113 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 144,546 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 17,421 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 157,181 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 2,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Mgmt invested in 10,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Holt Capital Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Partners LP stated it has 0.19% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $407,940 activity. The insider DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP bought 10,000 shares worth $185,877.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,460 shares to 3,540 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN had sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590 on Monday, February 4. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 229,663 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc invested in 16,655 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Incorporated has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). North Star Invest owns 104 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Korea Corp holds 110,900 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 324,772 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Forest Hill Limited Co, Arkansas-based fund reported 218,310 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 46,836 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 0.15% or 22,425 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,306 shares. 88 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability.