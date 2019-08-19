Ionic Capital Management Lifted Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $1.13 Million; Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.39 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 3.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 236,189 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 363,987 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.00M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 1.08M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,880 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 0% or 37,342 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 1 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 387,753 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 23,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 4.97 million shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 1.32M shares. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Lp holds 5.80 million shares. Jp Marvel Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 80,575 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.25% or 56,200 shares in its portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 97,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,800 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 100,000 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 11,105 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 47,863 shares stake. 41,982 are held by Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 4,030 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd reported 6,066 shares stake. Asset Management accumulated 358,937 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seizert Partners Ltd has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bowling Portfolio Management invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hennessy Advisors reported 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Zacks has invested 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,701 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).