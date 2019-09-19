Ionic Capital Management Lifted Holding in Carnival Plc (CUK) as Stock Value Declined; General American Investors Company Boosted Its Stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) as Valuation Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 24,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The hedge fund held 35,256 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 10,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 338,651 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 1.80M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB)

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 180,000 shares to 219,285 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,686 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Community Bancorp Is Starting To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Something To Consider Before Buying New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) For The 6.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B. Riley FBR gets bullish on New York Community Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif had bought 1,640 shares worth $43,148.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 103,789 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.01% or 934,437 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 188,822 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 18,828 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 670,819 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 4.88M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 2.15 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 85,998 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Federated Investors Pa reported 273,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 8,957 shares stake. Citigroup reported 5.21 million shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.13M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 735,173 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 47,438 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Pnc Fin Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 4,531 shares. 41 were reported by Whittier Trust Communications. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited reported 66 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 21,763 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 50,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.32% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Motco invested in 116 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street owns 17,991 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 95,873 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK).