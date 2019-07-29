Ionic Capital Management Increased Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $2.92 Million; Orrstown Financial Services Upped Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $618,189; Valuation Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7886.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 8.91M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.27M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call) by 339,700 shares to 82,100 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,897 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. Shares for $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.