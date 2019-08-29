Ionic Capital Management Holds Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION); Unisys (UIS) Shares Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 1.33M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 821,393 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Unisys lands $25M contract with state of Georgia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unisys to Exchange Approximately $130 Million of Convertible Notes for Stock and Cash – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unisys Corporation’s (NYSE:UIS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Down A Worrying 54%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 38,203 shares. Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Bridgeway Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 235,900 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 78,713 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 39,734 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 126,551 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 958 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 37,085 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Hennessy owns 155,900 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 19,259 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 39,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares to 221,000 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 177,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,672 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 653 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8 shares. Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 545,491 shares. 16,935 are owned by C M Bidwell And Assocs. 25,289 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs. Fsi Group, Ohio-based fund reported 6,525 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 15 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cwm Limited Company invested in 300 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 26,558 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 20,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. U S Glob Investors reported 10,455 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp owns 31,400 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.