Ionic Capital Management Holds Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Baldwin Brothers Has Cut Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.46M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 15,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 184,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 199,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 4.78M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc owns 400,946 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 788,742 shares. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 1.00M are owned by Lmr Llp. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Zweig holds 0.56% or 177,421 shares. Senator Inv Group Ltd Partnership has invested 3.65% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Us National Bank De stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Waterfront Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 738,666 shares. Redwood Cap Management Ltd invested in 150,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Captrust Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited owns 35,560 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 4.56 million shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares to 221,000 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 94,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,700 shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU).

