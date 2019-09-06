Ionic Capital Management Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Cut by $2.90 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Jd Com Spon Adr Cl A (JD) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Upped Its Position by $1.73 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (JD) by 219.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 57,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 83,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 4.38 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 60.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 241,318 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 155,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 396,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $9.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.